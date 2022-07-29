In Mykolaiv, Russian shells hit near public transport stop, four killed, seven wounded – Kim

As a result of the shelling by Russian invaders of one of the districts of Mykolaiv with cluster shells, four people were killed and seven wounded, Head of the regional military administration Vitaliy Kim has said.

"Today, they just shot at another area near a public transport stop. Some 12 people are lying on the ground. The ambulances have gone, they are working. Please be very careful," he said in a video statement published on the Telegram channel.

Later, he said "at the moment, seven wounded and four killed are known."