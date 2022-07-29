Facts

11:02 29.07.2022

In Mykolaiv, Russian shells hit near public transport stop, four killed, seven wounded – Kim

In Mykolaiv, Russian shells hit near public transport stop, four killed, seven wounded – Kim

As a result of the shelling by Russian invaders of one of the districts of Mykolaiv with cluster shells, four people were killed and seven wounded, Head of the regional military administration Vitaliy Kim has said.

"Today, they just shot at another area near a public transport stop. Some 12 people are lying on the ground. The ambulances have gone, they are working. Please be very careful," he said in a video statement published on the Telegram channel.

Later, he said "at the moment, seven wounded and four killed are known."

14:29 29.07.2022
Number of injured as result of strike on residential area of ​​Mykolaiv reaches 15 people – President's Office dpty head

10:25 29.07.2022
Russian invaders shell Mykolaiv district with cluster bombs, casualties reported – mayor

13:00 26.07.2022
Russian invaders launch 18 missiles at Mykolaiv, no casualties reported - Kim

11:48 23.07.2022
Occupiers fire at Mykolaiv with six S-300 missiles on Sat morning, preliminarily no casualties

13:39 20.07.2022
Closure of Mykolaiv for ‘mopping up operation’ of collaborators planned in one or two weeks

11:07 18.07.2022
As result of Russian aggression against in Ukraine, 353 children killed, 666 wounded – PGO

15:31 16.07.2022
Death toll from enemy missile attack on Chuhuiv rises to three – Synehubov

14:18 16.07.2022
Eight killed, 13 wounded in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling – Kyrylenko

11:18 16.07.2022
Two killed pulled out of rubble in Nikopol – emergency service

13:43 15.07.2022
Russians launch 31 missile strikes in Mykolaiv region in 24 hours

