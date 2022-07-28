Zelensky expects toughening of sanctions in next package

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expects that the next package of sanctions would disconnect all Russian banks from the SWIFT system and impose restrictions on gas supplies.

"We are expecting the next package. We are expecting tougher things. We have said several times that if you [the West] disconnect [banks] from SWIFT, then disconnect all Russian banks. We believe and want such opportunities to be considered soon. Also we discussed the fact that if the sanctions policy is not applied to Russian gas supplies, energy trade with Russia will result into higher prices. Russia will twist your arms, no matter what someone wants or no matter what agreements were concluded. We can see an increase in these prices," Zelensky said at a joint press briefing with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Kyiv on Thursday, answering journalists' questions.

"We cannot say today that we want to introduce the last package of sanctions tomorrow. But we can definitely apply and see support from European states, [see] that the sanctions policy continues to be implemented," the head of state added.

He noted that today, within the framework of the Yermak-McFaul International Expert Group, Ukraine and partners are developing a number of separate sanctions lists, in particular against people from the Russian president's entourage, criminals involved in the war in Ukraine, businessmen and their real estate assets, accounts, as well as their Russian interests in various countries of the world.

"We pass all this on to our partners in the EU through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We are constantly working on this. Many different sanctions are proposed there. There is an analysis of the sanctions that work or do not work, and there are also details of how and through whom specifically Russia wants to circumvent and bypasses sanctions," he said.

Zelensky also thanked the western countries and partners for the already introduced number of sanctions packages against Russia.

"When sanctions packages are introduced, it is very important that all EU states have a unified position. Therefore, I am grateful that so many sanctions packages have been applied. Yes, we see weakening in the last sanctions package. We want strengthening. But not all at once. The main thing is that the countries found a consensus. The main thing is that most of the countries were able to find mutual understanding with a minority of countries in Europe that did not want to introduce a sanctions package or make it firm. But mutual understanding was found, and the package was adopted," the president said.

At the same time, according to him, the sanctions against Russia are slower than expected, because there are still certain states and businesses that do not want to lose their economic interests in Russia.

"Sanction pressure [on Russia] really helps a lot, even if Russia says everywhere in the media that they have no problems with sanctions. This is not true. We understand how they work. But they are acting a little slower than we all expected, because you know: there are some moments when this or that business of this or that state - and this applies not only to the European Union, but to the whole world - sometimes because they have their own business and economic interests do not want to lose this business from Russia and find ways to circumvent sanctions. It is very difficult to work with this," Zelensky concluded.