Ukraine's goal is to strengthen sanctions to break Russian military machine – Yermak

The international group on sanctions of Yermak-McFaul discussed ways to strengthen restrictions against the Russian Federation with the leadership and representatives of factions and groups of the Verkhovna Rada, said head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"I noted that the work of this group stimulates the further development of the sanctions policy against the aggressor country of Russia. It influenced the appearance in the U.S. Senate and then in the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress of resolutions calling for Russia to be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism. I believe that our group has really become the main platform for the formation and analysis of sanctions policy. Today, all partners use our recommendations," Yermak wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He recalled that Russian assets worth more than $23 billion have already been frozen abroad, and work is underway to transfer them to Ukraine, for which a number of partners have already made appropriate changes to their legislation.

In addition, the Russian banking system is being cut off from the world. The ban on the export of an extensive list of technologies and goods to the Russian Federation throws it into the past. Personal sanctions are being introduced against top officials of the aggressor country and close people.

"The purpose of the expert group is to impose sanctions against all members of the United Russia party. In addition, work continues on the Book of Executioners, which will contain information about every Russian war criminal involved in atrocities on the territory of Ukraine," Yermak said.

He also recalled that the embargo on Russian gold, which is Russia's second export commodity, will deprive it of multibillion-dollar revenues. Within the limits of the oil embargo, individual countries have completely abandoned Russian oil, and the European Union undertakes to abandon oil transported by sea. Preparations are underway for the introduction of a gas embargo.

"The Yermak-McFaul Group proposed to the countries of the sanctions coalition to introduce a requirement for mandatory disclosure of information about any business contacts, joint ownership of corporate rights and property with Russian citizens. A draft of such a resolution has already been submitted to the U.S. Congress. It is proposed to strengthen responsibility up to criminal responsibility for evading sanctions – this decision is already being considered in the EU. Perhaps such initiatives should be provided for in Ukrainian legislation, if the Verkhovna Rada decides to support it," Yermak stressed.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk noted that the Ukrainian parliament is ready to coordinate actions to strengthen the sanctions policy against Russia. Representatives of parliamentary factions and groups expressed their suggestions and ideas on ways to strengthen sanctions and increase their effectiveness. In particular, they noted the importance of secondary sanctions against states, individuals or legal entities that contribute to the aggression of the Russian Federation or help it circumvent sanctions.

Co-chairman of the international sanctions group, Michael McFaul, noted that experts are actively working on the issue of secondary sanctions and are ready to discuss various ideas, including with parliamentarians.

"We will systematically put the squeeze on Russia and win," concluded Yermak.