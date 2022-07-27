More than 30% of educational establishments prepared for full-time study – Shkarlet

Education and Science Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet has said that today more than 30% of educational establishments are ready for full-time study.

"The number of establishments with bomb shelters for the participants of the educational process is growing. Today more than 30% of establishments are ready for organizing full-time study," the minister said on air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

At the same time, the minister stressed that the heads of military administration and founders of educational establishments will determine the format of educational process due to start on September 1.

The final results of their readiness for offline education process will be announced after August 20.