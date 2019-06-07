Economy

11:19 07.06.2019

Almost half of Ukrainians ready for tax evasion

Some 41% of Ukrainians will use an opportunity of tax evasion, while 38% of Ukrainian citizens would not take this step, according to a poll conducted under the USAID Financial Sector Transportation (FST) Project.

"The survey shows that about half of Ukrainians feel comfortable evading taxes. For example, 48% would agree to receive part of their salaries in cash (backdoor salaries)," according to a survey released in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to the results of the survey, only 33% of 2,007 respondents will refuse to have backdoor salaries.

At the same time, 77% of respondents want to see how taxes paid by them are spent, but at the same time, only 9% do not consider this important.

"This attitude of Ukrainians to the "state" contrasts with their desire for a fair attitude to the cashier at a store," the authors of the study conclude, citing data: only 14% of respondents are willing to keep the excess surrender received from the cashier, while 68% will return it.

According to the research methodology, respondents could choose answers on a scale from 1 (I fully agree) to 5 (I completely disagree).

Tags: #study #poll #ukraine #tax
Interfax-Ukraine
