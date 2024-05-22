Italian government increases funding for Ukrainian students

This year, the Italian government has increased funding available for young Ukrainians who intend to study in Italy and meet the requirements, said Pier Francesco Zazzo, Ambassador of the Italian Republic to Ukraine.

As the ambassador noted in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine, Italy, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, provides scholarships to Ukrainian students to support and promote cooperation in the cultural, scientific and technological spheres and the spread of the Italian language and culture.

"We are proud to announce that this year the funding available for young Ukrainians who intend to study in Italy and meet the requirements has been increased. With this initiative, we intend to reaffirm our closeness and continued support for the most deserving Ukrainian students in this difficult time," Zazzo emphasized.

According to the Italian Institute of Culture in Ukraine, applications are accepted until June 14.

The general conditions for participation in the competition for 2024/2025 can be viewed on the portal https://studyinitaly.esteri.it, where candidates can register and fill out the appropriate form until June 14, 2024 (14:00 Italian time) to participate in the selection.

Source: https://iickiev.esteri.it/uk/lingua-e-cultura/borse-di-studio/%D1%81%D1%82%D0%B8%D0%BF%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B4%D1%96%D1%97-%D0%BC%D0%B7%D1%81-%D1%96%D1%82%D0%B0%D0%BB%D1%96%D1%97/