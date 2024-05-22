Diplomacy

21:45 22.05.2024

Italian government increases funding for Ukrainian students

1 min read
Italian government increases funding for Ukrainian students

This year, the Italian government has increased funding available for young Ukrainians who intend to study in Italy and meet the requirements, said Pier Francesco Zazzo, Ambassador of the Italian Republic to Ukraine.

As the ambassador noted in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine, Italy, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, provides scholarships to Ukrainian students to support and promote cooperation in the cultural, scientific and technological spheres and the spread of the Italian language and culture.

"We are proud to announce that this year the funding available for young Ukrainians who intend to study in Italy and meet the requirements has been increased. With this initiative, we intend to reaffirm our closeness and continued support for the most deserving Ukrainian students in this difficult time," Zazzo emphasized.

According to the Italian Institute of Culture in Ukraine, applications are accepted until June 14.

The general conditions for participation in the competition for 2024/2025 can be viewed on the portal https://studyinitaly.esteri.it, where candidates can register and fill out the appropriate form until June 14, 2024 (14:00 Italian time) to participate in the selection.

Source: https://iickiev.esteri.it/uk/lingua-e-cultura/borse-di-studio/%D1%81%D1%82%D0%B8%D0%BF%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B4%D1%96%D1%97-%D0%BC%D0%B7%D1%81-%D1%96%D1%82%D0%B0%D0%BB%D1%96%D1%97/

Tags: #study

MORE ABOUT

18:48 19.12.2022
Some 43% of Ukrainian children study abroad due to war – CES

Some 43% of Ukrainian children study abroad due to war – CES

18:56 27.07.2022
More than 30% of educational establishments prepared for full-time study – Shkarlet

More than 30% of educational establishments prepared for full-time study – Shkarlet

18:32 14.04.2021
Over 80% of apartment demand in Kyiv accounts for primary market – study

Over 80% of apartment demand in Kyiv accounts for primary market – study

13:05 22.08.2019
Consumer confidence of Ukrainians in July improves to level of summer 2013

Consumer confidence of Ukrainians in July improves to level of summer 2013

11:19 07.06.2019
Almost half of Ukrainians ready for tax evasion

Almost half of Ukrainians ready for tax evasion

09:31 27.11.2018
Consumer confidence decreases to level of early 2018 in Oct 2018

Consumer confidence decreases to level of early 2018 in Oct 2018

15:25 28.04.2018
Consumer confidence of Ukrainians in March improves after negative trend in Jan-Feb

Consumer confidence of Ukrainians in March improves after negative trend in Jan-Feb

12:20 15.11.2016
Ukraine’s internet freedom declines - study

Ukraine’s internet freedom declines - study

AD

LATEST

Kazakhstan receives digital copies of unique ancient Kipchak books from Ukraine

London donates cars to Ukraine under the Ulez program to be used for humanitarian purposes

Kyiv Zoo hosted grand opening of children's slide - gift from Embassy of Vietnam in Ukraine

Results of joint study by Active Group and Experts Club on attitudes of Ukrainians towards Middle East and Central Asia

Speakers of the Parliaments of Ukraine and Turkey discussed intensification of cooperation between legislative bodies

First Scientific and Practical International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy will be held in Kyiv

Kuleba discusses with Serbian counterpart development of bilateral cooperation, EU integration

Tashkent hosted III International Investment Forum with participation of representatives of Ukraine

Italian Embassy in Ukraine resumed issuing declarations of conformity of Ukrainian educational documents

EU Ambassadors agree on Plan for Ukraine needed to finance EUR50bn Ukraine Facility

AD
AD
AD
AD