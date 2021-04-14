Economy

18:32 14.04.2021

Over 80% of apartment demand in Kyiv accounts for primary market – study

3 min read
Over 80% of apartment demand in Kyiv accounts for primary market – study

 Apartments in the primary housing market of Kyiv account for 81% of the total demand structure in March 2021, while the overall demand decreased by 8% compared to the previous month, according to a study conducted by the Address.ua portal.

"Due to the successful completion of 2020 for most developers, the primary real estate market has noticeably revived in the first quarter of 2021, sales were opened in ten new residential complexes, seven of them in March. Demand also remains quite stable: in March, the number of requests for apartment search decreased by 8% after the high activity of buyers in January-February, but the total volume remains high," Director of City Development Solutions Roman Herasymchuk said.

According to him, in the first quarter of 2021, there was a high volatility in prices due to promotions and discounts from developers in the preholiday period. Thus, in January, the median price for new buildings in Kyiv increased by 7%, in February it decreased by 9%, and in March it rose again by 7% and amounted to $1,077 per square meter.

"Taking into account the start of the next lockdown in April, we can expect a slight decrease in sales due to technical difficulties with moving around the city. However, immediately after the weakening of quarantine restrictions, we can expect the implementation of deferred demand, which is accumulating this month," the expert said.

Requests for one-room apartments in March 2021 amounted to 44.7% of the total volume, for two-room apartments – about 40%, and three-room apartments – 15.1%. At the same time, apartments in the price range of $50,000-70,000 (some 45%) were the most popular, in second place – up to $30,000 (some 36%), and apartments worth $30,000-50,000 occupy 12% of the total demand structure.

According to the portal, in March, advertisements for the sale of apartments in Shevchenkivsky district of the capital were most often viewed (the median price is $1,440 per square meter), followed by Holosiyivsky district ($1,000 per square meter), Pechersky district ($2,960 per square meter) and Obolonsky district ($1,000 per square meter). The byers were least interested in buying an apartment in Podilsky district.

Address.ua study is based on an analysis of the messages posted on the portal and user activity (398,000 visits in March 2021).

Address Group is a group of companies that have been providing online information services since 2010 for searching and promoting real estate in Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Moldova.

 

Tags: #study #apartments
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:44 11.03.2021
Share of finished apartments in new buildings may reach 25% by 2025 – expert

Share of finished apartments in new buildings may reach 25% by 2025 – expert

13:05 22.08.2019
Consumer confidence of Ukrainians in July improves to level of summer 2013

Consumer confidence of Ukrainians in July improves to level of summer 2013

13:50 07.08.2019
Zelensky orders to provide families of four servicemen killed on Aug 6 in Donbas with apartments

Zelensky orders to provide families of four servicemen killed on Aug 6 in Donbas with apartments

15:27 12.06.2019
Government allocates UAH 554 mln for about 500 apartments to war veterans, peacekeeping soldiers, participants in Revolution of Dignity

Government allocates UAH 554 mln for about 500 apartments to war veterans, peacekeeping soldiers, participants in Revolution of Dignity

11:19 07.06.2019
Almost half of Ukrainians ready for tax evasion

Almost half of Ukrainians ready for tax evasion

11:09 02.05.2019
Illegally built high-rise apartment house in Lviv first demolished in Ukraine

Illegally built high-rise apartment house in Lviv first demolished in Ukraine

10:39 01.02.2019
SAPO chief promises legal decision in MP Leshchenko's apartment case

SAPO chief promises legal decision in MP Leshchenko's apartment case

09:31 27.11.2018
Consumer confidence decreases to level of early 2018 in Oct 2018

Consumer confidence decreases to level of early 2018 in Oct 2018

16:17 14.06.2018
Daily rent in Ukraine in 2018

Daily rent in Ukraine in 2018

15:25 28.04.2018
Consumer confidence of Ukrainians in March improves after negative trend in Jan-Feb

Consumer confidence of Ukrainians in March improves after negative trend in Jan-Feb

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court upholds Philip Morris International group's appeal, cancels UAH 1.18 bln fine imposed by antimonopoly committee

Fitch revises Metinvest's outlook to stable, affirms IDR at 'BB-'

Ukrzaliznytsia ends 2020 with net loss of UAH 11.9 bln – financial statements

Ukraine's inflation accelerates to 1.7% in March, yoy to 8.5% - statistics

Ukraine discussing creation of green transformation fund with intl partners – Deputy PM

LATEST

Ukraine should create equal conditions for competition in market with Belarusian vehicles - Etalon corporation

Restricting sunflower oil export until end of season to lead to loss of $3 bln in forex earnings - UGA

Auchan addresses president with request to assist in investigation of seizure of land plot near Odesa

Naftogaz Group transfers UAH 20.6 bln in taxes to budgets in Jan-March

Court postpones consideration of claim on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky to April 25

Withdrawal of coal from Ukraine's energy mix should be accompanied by development of energy storage systems – Vitrenko

Court upholds Philip Morris International group's appeal, cancels UAH 1.18 bln fine imposed by antimonopoly committee

Ukraine's Justice Ministry to attract advisor to defend NBU in $300 mln dispute in the United States

Vodafone Ukraine sees net profit fall by 52%, revenue growth by 14% in 2020

Fitch revises Metinvest's outlook to stable, affirms IDR at 'BB-'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD