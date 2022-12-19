Some 43% of Ukrainian children study abroad due to war – CES

At the beginning of this academic year, 2.25 million Ukrainian children, or about 43% of their total number, were integrated into the educational institutions of the EU countries, Anna Sakhno, member of the Human Capital Development Policy Research Group of the Centre for Economic Strategy (CES), said.

"As of September 2022, approximately 2.25 million Ukrainian children were integrated into the educational institutions of the EU countries. As of September 2021, a total of 5.4 million children studied in Ukrainian schools and kindergartens, of which slightly more than a million were in kindergartens, and all the rest are in schools, that is, these are 43% of Ukrainian children who are outside Ukraine," she said during a CES discussion on Monday.

According to her, 7.8 million Ukrainians were forced to leave and stay in European countries, of which 90% of the displaced are women and children.

Sakhno also clarified that 6.5 million Ukrainians are internally displaced persons (IDPs), half of them received official IDP status, and this figure has hardly changed since March. Some 40% of IDPs have jobs as of December 2022, the CES representative added.