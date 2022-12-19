Facts

18:48 19.12.2022

Some 43% of Ukrainian children study abroad due to war – CES

1 min read

At the beginning of this academic year, 2.25 million Ukrainian children, or about 43% of their total number, were integrated into the educational institutions of the EU countries, Anna Sakhno, member of the Human Capital Development Policy Research Group of the Centre for Economic Strategy (CES), said.

"As of September 2022, approximately 2.25 million Ukrainian children were integrated into the educational institutions of the EU countries. As of September 2021, a total of 5.4 million children studied in Ukrainian schools and kindergartens, of which slightly more than a million were in kindergartens, and all the rest are in schools, that is, these are 43% of Ukrainian children who are outside Ukraine," she said during a CES discussion on Monday.

According to her, 7.8 million Ukrainians were forced to leave and stay in European countries, of which 90% of the displaced are women and children.

Sakhno also clarified that 6.5 million Ukrainians are internally displaced persons (IDPs), half of them received official IDP status, and this figure has hardly changed since March. Some 40% of IDPs have jobs as of December 2022, the CES representative added.

Tags: #ces #children #study

MORE ABOUT

16:49 09.12.2022
Russia deports over 13,000 children from Ukraine

Russia deports over 13,000 children from Ukraine

12:05 09.11.2022
Yermak urges to draw world attention to fate of Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia

Yermak urges to draw world attention to fate of Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia

15:36 05.11.2022
Children from Oleshky orphanage in Kherson region deported to Crimea – ombudsman

Children from Oleshky orphanage in Kherson region deported to Crimea – ombudsman

11:12 21.10.2022
Number of children killed amid Russian agression increased to 429, some 817 injured – PGO

Number of children killed amid Russian agression increased to 429, some 817 injured – PGO

10:38 19.10.2022
As result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, 428 children killed, 815 wounded – PGO

As result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, 428 children killed, 815 wounded – PGO

13:51 24.09.2022
Russia's war of aggression kills 391 Ukrainian children – PGO

Russia's war of aggression kills 391 Ukrainian children – PGO

11:50 07.09.2022
Some 383 children killed, 742 injured amid Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Some 383 children killed, 742 injured amid Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – PGO

16:27 03.09.2022
Due to triggered weapon at exhibition in Chernihiv, three children injured, two-year-old boy in severe condition

Due to triggered weapon at exhibition in Chernihiv, three children injured, two-year-old boy in severe condition

09:28 01.09.2022
Zelensky: Ukrainian children make choice in favor of Ukraine

Zelensky: Ukrainian children make choice in favor of Ukraine

13:36 27.08.2022
As a result of Russian aggression, 377 children killed, 733 injured in Ukraine – PGO

As a result of Russian aggression, 377 children killed, 733 injured in Ukraine – PGO

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders fire 28 Shahed drones across Ukraine over day, 23 shot down – AFU General Staff

British PM: there cannot and should not be any real talks, until Russia withdraws troops from occupied territories

Zelensky urges leaders of Joint Expeditionary Force countries to provide weapons to Ukraine

Russian invaders attack Kyiv with 23 Shahed drones, while 18 destroyed

Invaders doing everything so that not single whole wall remains in Bakhmut – Zelensky

LATEST

Invaders fire 28 Shahed drones across Ukraine over day, 23 shot down – AFU General Staff

British PM: there cannot and should not be any real talks, until Russia withdraws troops from occupied territories

AFU Ground Forces Command: Work proceeding according to plan, no waves of mobilization expected

Zelensky urges leaders of Joint Expeditionary Force countries to provide weapons to Ukraine

Russians not ready for new full-scale offensive for now – Ukrainian intelligence

Russian invaders attack Kyiv with 23 Shahed drones, while 18 destroyed

Invaders doing everything so that not single whole wall remains in Bakhmut – Zelensky

Ukrainian air defense forces destroy 15 of 20 enemy drones attacking Kyiv early Monday morning

Hungary stands for accelerating Ukraine's integration into EU, but considers important to maintain ties with Russia – PM's adviser

Russia launches attack drones from Kuban over Crimea's vulnerability – British intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD