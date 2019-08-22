Consumer confidence of Ukrainians in July improves to level of summer 2013

The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) in Ukraine equals 88.0 in July, which is 5.5 points higher, than the indicator in June, and the highest figure since August 2013, according to a study of Info Sapiens posted on the website of the company.

"The Consumer Confidence Index reached the new peak. Indices of Current Personal Financial Standing and Expectations of the Country's Economic Development in one and in five years show the biggest growth in July comparing with June… Trust in the new government promotes the growth of optimistic expectations concerning the economic development in general," Info Sapiens analysts said.

They said that improvement of Current Personal Financial Standing estimation is explained by growth of real wages in June 2019 comparing to May, while UAH rates and prices remain stable.

Index of the Current Situation (ICS) increased by 5.8 points to the level of 76.9, including Index of Current Personal Financial Standing equaled 70.5, which is 8.1 points higher than the indicator in June.

In July, Index of Economic Expectations (ІЕE) increased by 5.4 points to the level of 95.4, including Index of Expectations of the Country's Economic Development Over the Next Year increased by 8.3 points and equals 99.6; and Index of Expectations of the Country's Economic Development over the Next 5 Years increased and equals 99.6, which is 7.7 points higher than in June.

In July, the indicator of Index of Expectations of Changes in Unemployment equaled 114.4, which is 5.0 points higher than previous month. Meanwhile, Index of Inflationary Expectations slightly decreased and equals 177.1, which is 0.7 points lower than last month. The expectations of Ukrainians regarding the hryvna's exchange rate in the coming three months also have slightly improved: Index of Devaluation Expectations decreased by 1.1 points and reached the level of 129.5.

The Consumer Confidence in Ukraine survey was conducted by GfK Ukraine since June 2000. From 2019 this project is provided by Info Sapiens with support of Dragon Capital. The poll involves 1,000 respondents.