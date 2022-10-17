Facts

09:19 17.10.2022

All educational institutions in Kyiv switched to remote mode, air raid continues

In Kyiv, which was attacked by kamikaze drones on Monday morning, all educational institutions switched to remote mode.

"All the capital's educational institutions switched to remote mode, since the air raid alert was announced before the start of the educational process," Kyiv City State Administration said on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported several explosions in Shevchenkivsky district of the capital on Monday.

Klitschko also published a fragment of one of the kamikaze drones that attacked Kyiv this morning.

Air raid continues in Kyiv.

