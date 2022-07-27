Slovenia to provide Ukraine with equipment for civilian mine clearance, help to recover Kharkiv – Kuleba

Slovenia will provide Ukraine with equipment for civilian mine clearance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and help to recover Kharkiv, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We are facing another important challenge – mine clearance in the liberated territories. Today we had a detailed discussion of how Slovenia would send us equipment through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism that is necessary for civilian mine clearance in Ukraine," he said at a joint press conference with his Slovenia counterpart Tanja Fajon in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The minister added that Slovenia will continue to provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid. Kuleba also stressed that Slovenia will take active part in the recovery of Ukraine, in particular, it will help to restore public transport in Kharkiv and rebuild Kharkiv Institute of Prosthetics.

In addition, the Ukrainian and Slovenia state agencies in the sphere of cyber security and data protection have signed a memorandum of mutual understanding.

"This is a new stage in the cyber dialogue that will allow our countries to ensure better protection against Russian hackers' attacks," Kuleba said.

In turn, Fajon said that Europe should stay united and continue to support Ukraine on its European integration path.

She also noted that Slovenia will provide war-affected persons will assistance in the form of food as well as within the framework of various programs that already exist.