Facts

17:50 27.07.2022

Slovenia to provide Ukraine with equipment for civilian mine clearance, help to recover Kharkiv – Kuleba

2 min read
Slovenia to provide Ukraine with equipment for civilian mine clearance, help to recover Kharkiv – Kuleba

Slovenia will provide Ukraine with equipment for civilian mine clearance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and help to recover Kharkiv, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We are facing another important challenge – mine clearance in the liberated territories. Today we had a detailed discussion of how Slovenia would send us equipment through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism that is necessary for civilian mine clearance in Ukraine," he said at a joint press conference with his Slovenia counterpart Tanja Fajon in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The minister added that Slovenia will continue to provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid. Kuleba also stressed that Slovenia will take active part in the recovery of Ukraine, in particular, it will help to restore public transport in Kharkiv and rebuild Kharkiv Institute of Prosthetics.

In addition, the Ukrainian and Slovenia state agencies in the sphere of cyber security and data protection have signed a memorandum of mutual understanding.

"This is a new stage in the cyber dialogue that will allow our countries to ensure better protection against Russian hackers' attacks," Kuleba said.

In turn, Fajon said that Europe should stay united and continue to support Ukraine on its European integration path.

She also noted that Slovenia will provide war-affected persons will assistance in the form of food as well as within the framework of various programs that already exist.

Tags: #ukraine #slovenia

MORE ABOUT

19:35 27.07.2022
Ambassador Korniychuk thanked the president of the University of the Negev for supporting Ukrainian students during the war

Ambassador Korniychuk thanked the president of the University of the Negev for supporting Ukrainian students during the war

16:27 27.07.2022
Slovenia preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine – FM

Slovenia preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine – FM

14:06 27.07.2022
Ukraine asks Slovenian municipalities to help in post-war reconstruction of Irpin – FM

Ukraine asks Slovenian municipalities to help in post-war reconstruction of Irpin – FM

17:48 26.07.2022
EU report on Ukraine's implementation of Association Agreement: Despite challenges, Ukraine taken important steps in implementing its reform agenda

EU report on Ukraine's implementation of Association Agreement: Despite challenges, Ukraine taken important steps in implementing its reform agenda

11:18 25.07.2022
Johnson planning final visit to Ukraine before retirement

Johnson planning final visit to Ukraine before retirement

18:17 21.07.2022
After end of war, Ukraine should become EU member – Polish ex-Foreign Minister

After end of war, Ukraine should become EU member – Polish ex-Foreign Minister

13:45 21.07.2022
Results of Ukraine's proposal to defer payments on eurobonds, VRI to be announced on Aug 10

Results of Ukraine's proposal to defer payments on eurobonds, VRI to be announced on Aug 10

18:44 20.07.2022
Lithuania sends armored vehicles, ammunition to Ukraine

Lithuania sends armored vehicles, ammunition to Ukraine

17:48 20.07.2022
Ukraine calls on China to not politicize Russia's aggression against Ukraine, use its influence on Moscow to stop war

Ukraine calls on China to not politicize Russia's aggression against Ukraine, use its influence on Moscow to stop war

16:59 20.07.2022
Russian occupiers continue to steal Ukrainian grain – intelligence agency

Russian occupiers continue to steal Ukrainian grain – intelligence agency

AD

HOT NEWS

Preparations started for launch of sea grain corridor in Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny ports

Occupiers have no technical documents, specialists, equipment for quick repairs of bridge in Kherson – regional council

Rada supports appointment of Kostin as Prosecutor General

Head of Crimean Prosecutor's Office: Crimeans forcibly drafted into Russian army or illegal formations are victims of armed conflict, not criminals

Explosions sounded in Korosten are training – regional administration

LATEST

More than 30% of educational establishments prepared for full-time study – Shkarlet

Some 35 youth infrastructure facilities damaged amid military operations – Gutzeit

Volyn region ready to repel any attack – Tymoshenko

German govt approves sale of 100 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

Preparations started for launch of sea grain corridor in Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny ports

Russia loses more than 40,000 military personnel in Ukraine since Feb 24

EU Ambassador hopes for early appointment of SAPO Head

Some 45% of Ukrainians ready to participate in country's restoration, almost 90% expect compensation for losses from Russia – Rating poll

Rada appoints Sovhyria as judge of Constitutional Court

Occupiers have no technical documents, specialists, equipment for quick repairs of bridge in Kherson – regional council

AD
AD
AD
AD