15:43 22.07.2022

Additional assets of Medvedchuk and Marchenko, which were controlled from Russia, seized – SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announces the seizure of additional assets of MP Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko.

"At the SBU initiative, additional assets of Medvedchuk and Marchenko, which were controlled from the Russian Federation, were seized. A court ruling seized, including the corporate rights of a limited liability company with a charter capital of UAH 38 million, bank accounts for UAH 1.3 million, two land plots with an area of 3 hectares and 5 hectares, the premises of two hotel complexes with an area of 4,500 and 2,400 square meters," the SBU said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the SBU, the beneficial owners of these assets are a Russian citizen, as well as Medvedchuk and Marchenko.

"The corresponding court ruling was made based on the materials of the Security Service, which documents and exposes the scheme of legalization of Russian money in Ukraine, aimed at financing anti-Ukrainian activities," the Ukrainian special service said.

The report notes that the scheme consisted in the transfer of funds from Russian banks to a limited liability company registered in Ukraine, owned by a Russian citizen.

"This money came under the guise of needs for the maintenance and payment of rent for two hotel complexes in Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions, which, through a number of Ukrainian companies, belong to Oksana Marchenko," the message emphasizes.

The SBU says that during the pretrial investigation, evidence was obtained that the companies were managed directly from Russia, and the entire list of these Russian entities was established.

The pretrial investigation continues regarding the financing of actions aimed at overthrowing the constitutional order and the fact of legalization of property obtained by criminal means.

