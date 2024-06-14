Facts

15:26 14.06.2024

Network of Medvedchuk's ‘NGOs’ involved in plotting coup in Kyiv in 2022 eliminated in Ukraine

Network of Medvedchuk's ‘NGOs’ involved in plotting coup in Kyiv in 2022 eliminated in Ukraine

Based on evidence collected by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the court has upheld a petition of the Justice Ministry of Ukraine to ban eight pro-Russian organizations coordinated by former Ukrainian parliamentarian Viktor Medvedchuk.

"Representatives of these 'non-governmental organizations' plotted a coup in Ukraine, which they wanted to synchronize with the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022," the SBU said on the Telegram channel Friday.

They hoped to help the aggressor capture Kyiv as quickly as possible, and after that the entire territory of Ukraine. To do this, representatives of these organizations were supposed to call a so-called "national assembly" in Kyiv.

During the "congress," it was planned to announce an ultimatum to the top military and political leadership of Ukraine regarding its "removal from power." In case of refusal, the perpetrators intended to seize key government institutions in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine. For this purpose, they planned to form combat groups of more than 500 armed individuals.

In 2022, the SBU exposed these plans in advance and prevented their implementation. As a result of a special operation, its officers detained three organizers of the crime at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. In August 2023, the perpetrators were sentenced to various prison terms. A Russian citizen who coordinated the subversive activities of Medvedchuk's "NGOs" from Russia was also convicted in absentia.

Based on the materials submitted by the SBU, the court ruled to ban and forcibly dissolve the following organizations: International NGO We Are the People of Ukraine, NGO All-Ukrainian Hetman Cossacks named after Ivan Bohun, ️ United Cossacks, United Cossacks of the Kharkiv District, United Cossacks of the Stanitsa Baryshevska, United Cossacks of the Kyiv District, United Cossacks of the Lviv District, United Cossacks of the Sumy District.

Comprehensive measures were carried out by SBU officers in Ivano-Frankivsk region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.

