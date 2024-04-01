Facts

16:28 01.04.2024

SBU helps to expose Medvedchuk's influence network in EU – source

1 min read
SBU helps to expose Medvedchuk's influence network in EU – source

Ahead of the June elections to the European Parliament, Czech counterintelligence exposed a pro-Russian network of influence on MEPs in Prague controlled by Vladimir Putin's godfather Viktor Medvedchuk, Voice of America reported on March 31.

Informed sources told Interfax-Ukraine that this network was exposed thanks to the help of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Among other things, the network paid money to politicians for praising Russia and Putin in European media, and also publishing anti-Ukrainian and anti-European materials on its own website, Voice of Europe. The goal is to bring more pro-Russian politicians into the European Parliament.

According to the source, Medvedchuk launched the Voice of Europe website together with the former general producer of the 112 Ukraine TV channel Artem Marchevsky.

Now many European deputies are demanding a thorough investigation into Russian influence and punishment for the "colleagues" who worked for Russia's money.

