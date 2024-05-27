Based on SBU materials, EU imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk financing Kremlin's information, subversive activities in EU

The European Union has imposed sanctions against former MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who created his own media company "Voice of Europe" in Prague for the mass dissemination of Russian propaganda, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said.

"Based on materials from the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office, in cooperation with the President's Office of Ukraine and counterintelligence of the Czech Republic, the European Union imposed sanctions against Viktor Medvedchuk, who financed the information and subversive activities of the Kremlin in the EU," the SBU said in Telegram channel.

According to the investigation, to carry out information sabotage of the Kremlin, Medvedchuk created his own media company "Voice of Europe" in Prague, headed by his associate and former general producer of the 112 television channel Artem Marchevsky.

"Medvedchuk's foreign project was aimed at a European audience, where he massively disseminated Russian propaganda and fake news about the war in Ukraine. First of all, we are talking about discrediting the Defense Forces and justifying war crimes of racists against the civilian population of our country," the SBU said.

Destructive content was distributed from the Voice of Europe Internet portal and YouTube channel.

In addition, Medvedchuk used his own media company for information support and financing of pro-Russian political projects in the EU.

"The peak of such 'activity' was recorded on the eve of the elections to the European Parliament, which are due to take place in June this year. Using 'Voice of Europe,' the Kremlin tried to influence the course of the election process in order to 'introduce' pro-Russian politicians into the EU legislative body," the service said.

The SBU said in this way the Kremlin planned to expand its capabilities to undermine the socio-political situation in Europe and discredit Ukraine before the international community.

In March 2024, thanks to joint measures of the SBU and Western partners, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic included Medvedchuk, Marchevsky and their company "Voice of Europe" on the national sanctions list.

At the moment, the sanctions imposed on them apply throughout the European Union, and include a ban on entry and transit through the EU, as well as freezing the financial assets of criminals in European countries.

The press service recalls that in the middle of May, the SBU exposed an underground cell in Kyiv that worked for another pro-Kremlin political project of Medvedchuk called "Another Ukraine."

Now, within the framework of criminal proceedings, the SBU continues comprehensive measures to bring all perpetrators to justice.

