13:35 22.07.2022

Danilov, Europol reps to discuss statements on alleged sale of weapons on black market from Ukraine

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov will discuss with representatives of Europol statements about alleged cases of "trafficking in arms and military goods on the black market" from Ukraine.

"Looking forward to a substantive discussion with Europol official representatives – with facts and evidence for statements on the alleged cases of 'trade in firearms and military goods on the black market' from Ukraine. We are most interested in quick info exchange and instant response," Danilov said on Twitter.

He said the Russian operation is being carried out precisely at a time when qualitative changes are planned in the course of the war in favor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – due to the arrival of modern Western weapons.

