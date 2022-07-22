Zelensky: Deliveries of modern weapons discussed at meeting of Supreme Commander's Staff

The issue of supplying the country with the latest weapons was discussed at a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Today I held a regular meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief... We discussed the current situation on the frontline, around Ukraine. We defined tasks in some tactical areas to strengthen our positions. And we also thoroughly worked out the issue of providing the troops with the modern weapons - the intensity of attacks on the enemy still needs to be increased," Zelensky said in an evening video statement on Thursday.

According to him, the meeting participants agreed that Ukraine has a significant potential for the advancement of military forces at the frontline and for inflicting significant losses on the invaders.

At the meeting we listened to the reports of Head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, as well as Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky. Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, Commander of the Land Forces, joined the Staff meeting directly from the frontline.