Facts

09:39 22.07.2022

Zelensky: Deliveries of modern weapons discussed at meeting of Supreme Commander's Staff

1 min read
Zelensky: Deliveries of modern weapons discussed at meeting of Supreme Commander's Staff

The issue of supplying the country with the latest weapons was discussed at a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Today I held a regular meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief... We discussed the current situation on the frontline, around Ukraine. We defined tasks in some tactical areas to strengthen our positions. And we also thoroughly worked out the issue of providing the troops with the modern weapons - the intensity of attacks on the enemy still needs to be increased," Zelensky said in an evening video statement on Thursday.

According to him, the meeting participants agreed that Ukraine has a significant potential for the advancement of military forces at the frontline and for inflicting significant losses on the invaders.

At the meeting we listened to the reports of Head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, as well as Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky. Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, Commander of the Land Forces, joined the Staff meeting directly from the frontline.

Tags: #weapons #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

13:35 22.07.2022
Danilov, Europol reps to discuss statements on alleged sale of weapons on black market from Ukraine

Danilov, Europol reps to discuss statements on alleged sale of weapons on black market from Ukraine

10:21 22.07.2022
Zelensky: First result of Ukraine's first lady visit to USA is draft resolution recognizing Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide

Zelensky: First result of Ukraine's first lady visit to USA is draft resolution recognizing Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide

16:21 21.07.2022
Never felt as healthy as now – Zelensky in response to fake about his state of health

Never felt as healthy as now – Zelensky in response to fake about his state of health

16:15 21.07.2022
UK to send scores of artillery pieces, hundreds of drones, hundreds more anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

UK to send scores of artillery pieces, hundreds of drones, hundreds more anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

09:56 21.07.2022
Zelensky: Air defense - key topic in speech of First Lady of Ukraine in US Congress

Zelensky: Air defense - key topic in speech of First Lady of Ukraine in US Congress

16:56 20.07.2022
Zelensky, European Council head discuss situation at frontline, introduction of seventh package of sanctions against Russia, financial needs of Ukraine

Zelensky, European Council head discuss situation at frontline, introduction of seventh package of sanctions against Russia, financial needs of Ukraine

14:50 20.07.2022
Zelensky: I don't support Brazilian president's neutral position in Russia's war against Ukraine, we need support

Zelensky: I don't support Brazilian president's neutral position in Russia's war against Ukraine, we need support

10:43 20.07.2022
Hungary doesn’t object to transit of weapons to Ukraine through its territory - Dpty FM

Hungary doesn’t object to transit of weapons to Ukraine through its territory - Dpty FM

09:48 20.07.2022
Zelensky assesses creation of commission for control of foreign weapons as additional control tool

Zelensky assesses creation of commission for control of foreign weapons as additional control tool

18:29 19.07.2022
Zelensky, Duda discuss defense support, coordinate steps to counter Russian aggression

Zelensky, Duda discuss defense support, coordinate steps to counter Russian aggression

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Turkey, Russia with UN assistance agree on 120-day-long grain export from Odesa, Chornomorsk, Pivdenny ports

Korban confirms he not allowed into Ukraine, his passport seized

Head of territorial defense of Dnipropetrovsk region Korban not allowed into Ukraine, due to termination of citizenship - sources

Additional assets of Medvedchuk and Marchenko, which were controlled from Russia, seized – SBU

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul to resolve grain issue

LATEST

Ukrainian military destroys tent camp of Russian invaders near ZNPP with kamikaze drone, 3 invaders killed, 12 injured - intelligence

No 'arrivals' recorded in Zaporizhia – city council secretary

Ukraine, Turkey, Russia with UN assistance agree on 120-day-long grain export from Odesa, Chornomorsk, Pivdenny ports

Korban confirms he not allowed into Ukraine, his passport seized

EU Council approves proposal to allocate new EUR 500 mln tranche for military aid to Ukraine

Head of territorial defense of Dnipropetrovsk region Korban not allowed into Ukraine, due to termination of citizenship - sources

Additional assets of Medvedchuk and Marchenko, which were controlled from Russia, seized – SBU

Possibility of safe grain export from seaports Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny to be discussed at grain talks

Rada committees plan to create special subcommittees on European integration – Stefanchuk

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul to resolve grain issue

AD
AD
AD
AD