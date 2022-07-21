National TV Council annuls licenses of Rinat Akhmetov's TV companies

The National Council of Ukraine for Television and Radio Broadcasting has canceled the licenses of eight TV channels and two providers of Media Group Ukraine, owned by businessman Rinat Akhmetov, at their request.

The decision was made at a meeting of the National Council on Thursday, which was broadcast live.

Cancellation of licenses concerns TV channels Ukraine, Ukraine 24, NLO TV, Donbas, Indigo TV, Football 1, Football 2, Football 3, as well as providers – satellite platform Xtra TV and Oll.TV.