UX declares it is operating as normal, despite regulator's decision to revoke its licenses

JSC Ukrainian Exchange (UX, Kyiv) operates as usual, despite the decision of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission to impose sanctions on it in the form of cancellation of licenses.

"The resolution imposing sanctions in the form of cancellation of licenses will come into force 30 calendar days from the date of its adoption. The decision of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission to cancel licenses is groundless and illegal, and is caused by an as yet unclear bias," the UX said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

According to it, the exchange is already taking measures to appeal the decision in court, protecting the rights and interests of the market participant, as well as its shareholders, clients and partners.

The UX also emphasizes that the exchange continues to operate as normal, the situation is controlled and does not in any way affect the quality of services and business continuity.

"Thank you for your understanding and support. We will keep you informed of all further developments and do everything possible to resolve this situation as quickly as possible," the UX concluded in the statement.