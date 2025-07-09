Ukraine's State Geology Agency sells eight licenses for subsoil use

On July 8, the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine held auctions via the Prozorro.Sale system to sell licenses for subsoil use, including for deposits of kaolin, sand, and amber, according to the Nadra.info portal.

According to the portal, if all auction winners fulfill their payment obligations, nearly UAH 78 million will be transferred to the state budget.

For example, Flybridge LLC won a license for secondary kaolin extraction at the northern section of the Pischykivske deposit in Kyiv region with a bid of UAH 10.1 million, up from a starting price of UAH 7.8 million. According to YouControl, Flybridge is owned by JSC OREXIM Venture Investment Fund, with Yuriy Budnyk listed as the ultimate beneficiary.

Ihor Shevchenko secured a license to extract loam at the Zavadivske deposit in Kyiv region with a bid of UAH 760,500 (starting price: UAH 645,100).

Additionally, the State Geology Service sold two permits for amber deposits.

Nextera LLC won the permit for the Sadovy 85 site in Rivne region with a UAH 36.1 million bid, more than double the starting price of UAH 14.4 million. The company's founder is listed as Oleksandr Potapchuk.

Land Geo LLC won the auction for the Pobydovsky site in Zhytomyr region with a bid of UAH 28 million (starting price: UAH 13.4 million). The company is owned by Vladyslav Dryhanets.

Four additional permits were awarded for sand extraction.

The Zeleny Hai Branch of Vitaliy Zverov LLC won the permit for the Field Site in Mykolaiv region with a bid of UAH 825,000 (starting price: UAH 792,600).

Global Sand LLC won the permit for the Zidkivsky site in Kharkiv region with a UAH 560,000 bid (starting price: UAH 545,900). The company's ownership is divided among Natalia Lykhacheva (40%), Serhiy Kutsy (20%), and Oleksandr Shvetsov, Vasyl Tytaiev, Iryna Salakhadinova, and Alina Koshel (10% each).

Promvey LLC won the permit for the Verkhnebalabynsky site in Zaporizhia region with a UAH 715,000 bid (starting price: UAH 500,800). The company is owned by Dmytro Semenov.

Resource-ZG LLC won the permit for the Resurs site in Mykolaiv region with a bid of UAH 840,000 (starting price: UAH 794,200). The company is co-owned by Olha Kovalchuk and Kateryna Lievik (50% each).

Nadra.info also reported that three auctions did not take place due to only one registered participant.