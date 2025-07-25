Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:03 25.07.2025

Energoatom receives renewed licenses for operation of NPPs and spent fuel storage facility

2 min read

On July 25, the office of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine officially handed over to Energoatom the permits to perform organizational and administrative functions related to ensuring the nuclear and radiation safety of Ukrainian nuclear power plants, as well as the centralized spent nuclear fuel storage facility.

“This stage is part of the company’s reorganization – changing the form of management from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company,” the company reported on Friday.

The licenses were presented to Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin by chairman of the regulator – chief state inspector for nuclear and radiation safety Oleh Korikov.

He noted that the regulator team conducted inspections of all nuclear installations and NPP sites and provided positive conclusions on Energoatom’s ability to comply with the requirements, norms and rules on safety, as well as the terms of the licenses.

"Obtaining licenses to conduct activities in the new status confirms that Energoatom retains the full scope of its powers and ensures the uninterrupted operation of nuclear power units," the head of Energoatom emphasized.

The changes to the licenses were made in accordance with the provisions of the law on joint-stock company National Nuclear Power Generating Company Energoatom and resolution No. 1420 of the Cabinet of Ministers of December 29, 2023 on the establishment of joint-stock company National Nuclear Power Generating Company Energoatom.

Currently, Energoatom operates nine power units of Pivdennoukrainsk, Rivne and Khmelnytsky NPPs with a total capacity of 7,880 MW. All of them are located on the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Zaporizhia NPP with six VVER-1000 power units with a total capacity of 6,000 MW after its occupation on March 3-4, 2022 has not been generating electricity since September 11 of the same year.

Tags: #energoatom #licenses

