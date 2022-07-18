Two-story building destroyed, five bodies found, one died in hospital due to enemy shelling of Toretsk

As a result of hostile shelling of Toretsk on Monday morning, a two-story building in which there were people was destroyed, rescuers found five bodies of the killed, one person died in the hospital, two people were saved, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"Today, from the very morning, the town of Toretsk was shelled, as a result of a shell hit, a two-story building in which there were people was destroyed. During the search and rescue operations, the Rescue Service officers found and seized the bodies of five killed, rescued three people from the rubble, one of whom died in the hospital," the service said on Facebook.

As of 08.20, search work has been completed.

Some 11 personnel from the Main Directorate and three units, one tractor from local authorities were involved.