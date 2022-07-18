As result of Russian aggression against in Ukraine, 353 children killed, 666 wounded – PGO

As of July 18, 2022, the official number of children killed due to the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine has not changed, namely 353, the number of wounded has increased, namely 666, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of Ukraine has said.

"More than 1,019 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the Russian full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of July 18, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed, that is 353. The number of wounded has increased, more than 666. Children in Donetsk region suffered the most – 373, while 191 in Kharkiv, some 116 in Kyiv, some 68 in Chernihiv, some 61 in Luhansk, some 53 in Mykolaiv, some 52 in Kherson, some 31 in Zaporizhia," the PGO said in the Telegram channel.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

On July 17 as a result of shelling by the enemy in Pokrovsky district, Donetsk region, a 16-year-old boy was wounded.

On July 17, the occupiers again fired on the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Three children aged two, three and nine received injuries of varying severity.

Due to the Russian bombing and shelling, some 2,138 educational institutions were damaged, while 221 were completely destroyed.