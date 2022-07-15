Facts

18:06 15.07.2022

EC proposes new package of measures to strengthen sanctions against Russia

The European Commission (EC) has proposed introducing new measures aimed at "maintaining and strengthening the effectiveness" of the sanctions against Russia, the EC stated on Friday.

"The European Commission has today adopted a joint (High Representative-Commission) proposal for a new package of measures to maintain and strengthen the effectiveness of the EU's six wide-ranging and unprecedented packages of sanctions against Russia," the statement said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EC was proposing to extend the sanctions "until January 2023."

"Today's package reflects our coordinated approach with international partners including the G7," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"In addition to these measures, I will also present proposals to Council for the listing of more individuals and entities, with their assets frozen and ability to travel curtailed," he said.

"Today's 'maintenance and alignment' package clarifies a number of provisions to strengthen legal certainty for operators and enforcement by Member States. It also further aligns the EU's sanctions with those of our allies and partners, in particular in the G7," the EC statement said.

"Importantly, the package reiterates the Commission's determined stance to protect food security around the globe," the document said.

