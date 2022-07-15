UK seeks urgent clarification from Ukraine, Russia on reports of British aid worker's death – media

The UK is seeking urgent clarification from Ukraine and the Russian government on reports of death of Paul Urey, a British aid worker.

"We are urgently raising this with our Ukrainian allies and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We continue to be in close contact with the family," BBC reported, quoting the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The International Legion of Defense of Ukraine said it could not provide additional information about Urey since he was not a member of the International Legion.

"We have been deeply saddened to learn about death of Mr. Urey. We would like to clarify that he was not a member of the International Legion. He did not fight for Ukraine. He was an employee of a non-profit Presidium Network," the press service of the International Legion told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.