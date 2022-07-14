Facts

19:39 14.07.2022

No indication that weapons supplied by NATO allies to Ukraine get into other party's hands – Dutch Foreign Minister

1 min read

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Wopke Hoekstra has said there is no indication of the fact that the weapons supplied by NATO allies to Ukraine gets into other party's hands or is used for war crimes.

The minister said this in The Hague on Thursday at a press conference following the Ukraine Accountability Conference.

"In theory, these things are always possible, but I have no indication that it is happening. And I think both we and our allies and the Ukrainian forces are very careful to make sure this does not happen," he said.

Hoekstra also noted that the NATO allies "are a bit cautious in describing what we exactly deliver, and when we deliver it."

