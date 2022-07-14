Number of searches of Ukrainians increased in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – Defense Ministry

The number of searches of Ukrainians has increased in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said.

"In the temporarily occupied territories, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate, the number of searches of our citizens who are forced to stay there now has increased: searches in their places of residence and in public places. During searches of persons who express their public discontent, the occupiers threaten them with weapons, inflict moral and physical injuries, despite the gender and age of our people," Maliar said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media center in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to her, the Russian invaders continue to strengthen the administrative and police regime in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories. In most of the occupied settlements, patrol areas have been expanded by armed Russian servicemen with the equipment of additional checkpoints, Maliar added. She stressed that in this way the Russian invaders are trying to impose on the local community an atmosphere of general fear and coercion of the population of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, forcing them to cooperate with the Russian occupation administrations.

"Today, the occupiers are planning to forcibly integrate the medical sphere to Russian standards in the temporarily occupied territories and are trying to integrate educational processes and the educational sphere in the temporarily occupied territories to Russian standards and are trying to do it before September 1," said Maliar.

She pointed out that most educational institutions in the temporarily occupied territories do not agree to the conditions of the occupiers and refuse to cooperate.

"The Russian occupier is trying to import workers to those vacancies that they cannot fill in the field of education from Crimea, from the so-called ‘Donetsk Republic’, but in fact also from our temporarily occupied territory, and from the Russian Federation. It is noteworthy here that the citizens of the Russian Federation are in no hurry to go to work in the temporarily occupied territories because they are afraid of shelling, because there is a serious shortage and a shortage of filling vacancies, " the deputy head of the Ministry of Defense said.