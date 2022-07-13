Belarus' involvement in war to lead to its absorption by Russia – Podoliak

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, believes that the attempt to drag Belarus into the war aims to weaken Lukashenko regime.

"Moscow's desire to cover the lack of its military capabilities is behind the attempts to involve Belarus in the war. Russia needs Belarusian army disposal and the power loss of the Lukashenko regime. Then – absorption of the RB and its occupation by Russian z-zombies," he said on Twitter Wednesday.