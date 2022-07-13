Some 349 children killed, 652 injured due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 349 children were killed, more than 652 were injured, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reports.

"As of the morning of July 13, 2022, more than a thousand children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 349 children were killed and more than 652 received injuries of varying severity," the report says.

These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in the places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

On July 12, two boys aged 2 and 17 were wounded in the town of Siversk, Donetsk region, as a result of shelling. A two-year-old child is in serious condition.

Due to the bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 2,126 educational institutions were damaged. Of these, 216 were completely destroyed.