Kuleba: Negotiations on grain exports in final phase, everything depends on Russia now

Negotiations on grain exports are in the final phase, it is necessary to resolve security issues related to Russia's position, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"We are two steps away from an agreement with Russia. It is necessary to resolve security issues related to Russia's position. We are in the final phase and now everything depends on Russia. If they really want to, grain exports will begin soon. If they use this to continue playing their ‘Hunger Games’, they will continue to insist on the importance of negotiations," Kuleba said in an interview with El Pais, the European Pravda says.

The minister stressed that the truth is that Russia is not interested in Ukraine exporting grain, because it will receive income from international markets, and this will make it stronger.