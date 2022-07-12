Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 41 – emergency service

Officers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine found four more bodies of those who died while clearing the rubble of a five-story residential building destroyed by shelling in the town of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk region).

"As of 16:40, during rescue operations in a five-story residential building in the town of Chasiv Yar, the bodies of four more dead were found (the bodies of 41 killed people were found in total, including one child, nien people were rescued from the rubble)," the service said.

It clarifies that search and rescue operations at the scene are ongoing.

Earlier it was known about 38 killed.