Facts

11:56 04.07.2024

Ukrainian Defense Forces withdraw from Kanal microdistrict in Chasiv Yar – Khortytsia Task Force

1 min read
Ukrainian Defense Forces withdraw from Kanal microdistrict in Chasiv Yar – Khortytsia Task Force

Speaker of the operational-strategic group of troops Khortytsia Nazar Voloshyn confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces withdrew from the Kanal microdistrict in Chasiv Yar due to completely destroyed positions there.

"The Kanal microdistrict, which the enemy entered, was, of course, impractical to hold, since it threatened the lives and health of military personnel. The positions of our defenders were destroyed. The command decided to retreat to more protected, more prepared positions," Voloshyn said on air of the telethon on Thursday.

On the night of July 3, the analytical resource DeepState reported that Russian invaders occupied the completely destroyed Kanal microdistrict (in the headquarters map Novy) in Chasiv Yar.

Tags: #chasiv_yar

MORE ABOUT

18:42 03.07.2024
Situation in vicinity of Chasiv Yar critically difficult, fighting continues on border of Siversky Donets-Donbas Canal – Khortytsia Group

Situation in vicinity of Chasiv Yar critically difficult, fighting continues on border of Siversky Donets-Donbas Canal – Khortytsia Group

09:28 28.06.2024
Ukraine calls to prevent Russia from turning Chasiv Yar into ghost city – Embassy

Ukraine calls to prevent Russia from turning Chasiv Yar into ghost city – Embassy

14:50 15.05.2024
No Russian troops in Chasiv Yar, Defense Forces control city, its outskirts – speaker of Khortytsia Task Force

No Russian troops in Chasiv Yar, Defense Forces control city, its outskirts – speaker of Khortytsia Task Force

20:00 09.05.2024
Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine rising by 17 percent in April than in March, triple in Chasiv Yar – British intelligence

Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine rising by 17 percent in April than in March, triple in Chasiv Yar – British intelligence

16:25 08.05.2024
Some 679 people staying in Chasiv Yar – region’s head

Some 679 people staying in Chasiv Yar – region’s head

15:04 02.05.2024
Enemy didn't break through to Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, situation in Chasiv Yar area controlled, second defense line reinforced – Khortytsia Group

Enemy didn't break through to Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, situation in Chasiv Yar area controlled, second defense line reinforced – Khortytsia Group

20:09 29.04.2024
Situation in Chasiv Yar difficult but controlled, no Russian troops in town – Khortytsia Group

Situation in Chasiv Yar difficult but controlled, no Russian troops in town – Khortytsia Group

12:02 26.04.2024
ISW: Russian forces do pose credible threat of seizing Chasiv Yar, although they may not be able to do so rapidly

ISW: Russian forces do pose credible threat of seizing Chasiv Yar, although they may not be able to do so rapidly

20:07 09.04.2024
No enemy forces in Chasiv Yar, on its outskirts

No enemy forces in Chasiv Yar, on its outskirts

10:58 13.07.2022
Bodies of 47 already taken under rubble of residential building in Chasiv Yar - dpty head of President's Office

Bodies of 47 already taken under rubble of residential building in Chasiv Yar - dpty head of President's Office

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy says about 14 undersupplied brigades in Ukrainian army: They still don't have weapons Congress voted for

Zelenskyy's schedule does not include interview with Tucker Carlson – press secretary

Ukrainian air defense eliminates 21 of 22 enemy attack drones – Air Force

White House announces new aid package for Ukraine

Cabinet to present details of new programs to stabilize mobile communications, help people in conditions of electric deficiency – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Number of victims in Dnipro increases to 55 people

Zelenskyy about Yermak: Powerful manager whom I respect, disinfo regarding him is policy of those who are not happy with me

Zelenskyy says about 14 undersupplied brigades in Ukrainian army: They still don't have weapons Congress voted for

Number of victims as result of enemy attack on Kharkiv rises to 14, among them three children

Ministry of Culture: 453,500 museum objects evacuated due to war, about 35,000 missing

Zelenskyy's schedule does not include interview with Tucker Carlson – press secretary

Ukrainian air defense eliminates 21 of 22 enemy attack drones – Air Force

Ex-Deputy Prosecutor General could have illegally enriched himself by almost UAH 29 mln – NACP

Kyiv region authorities call on mobile operators to take steps to ensure uninterrupted communication even in absence of power

White House announces new aid package for Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD