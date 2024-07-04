Ukrainian Defense Forces withdraw from Kanal microdistrict in Chasiv Yar – Khortytsia Task Force

Speaker of the operational-strategic group of troops Khortytsia Nazar Voloshyn confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces withdrew from the Kanal microdistrict in Chasiv Yar due to completely destroyed positions there.

"The Kanal microdistrict, which the enemy entered, was, of course, impractical to hold, since it threatened the lives and health of military personnel. The positions of our defenders were destroyed. The command decided to retreat to more protected, more prepared positions," Voloshyn said on air of the telethon on Thursday.

On the night of July 3, the analytical resource DeepState reported that Russian invaders occupied the completely destroyed Kanal microdistrict (in the headquarters map Novy) in Chasiv Yar.