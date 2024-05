Some 679 peoplem who refuse to evacuate, remain in the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, said head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"The town of Chasiv Yar has been almost completely destroyed. Unfortunately, there are 679 people who do not want to leave. Every town are completely shelled by the enemy," he said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.