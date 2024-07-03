Facts

18:42 03.07.2024

Situation in vicinity of Chasiv Yar critically difficult, fighting continues on border of Siversky Donets-Donbas Canal – Khortytsia Group


The situation is still critically difficult in the Chasiv Yar axis, the fighting continues on the border of the Siversky-Donets-Donbas Canal, the Khortytsia Group of Operational and Strategic Forces has said.

The 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo heroically holds the line, it said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"The intensity of enemy shelling has not decreased. The Russian forces continue assaults by efforts of former convicts from the Storm-V units, paratroopers, and special forces," the Khortytsia Group said.

Over the past 24 hours, 257 mortar and artillery attacks were recorded in the area.

"The tactics of the adversary is the following: they transport their infantry to the forest area, where the occupiers go by foot, spread out and try to storm our defense positions. The enemy army covers the assault actions by artillery fire, kamikaze drones, and [ZALA] Lancets," it said.

The enemy carried out 51 assault attempts, nine of which were on Chasiv Yar, over the past 24 hours.

