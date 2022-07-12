Facts

15:52 12.07.2022

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 38

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 38

Officers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine found three more bodies of those who killed while clearing the rubble of a five-story residential building destroyed by shelling in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region.

"The bodies of 38 killed were removed from the rubble, including one child (a boy of about nine years old), nine people were rescued from the rubble, over 400 tonnes of destroyed elements of the house were cleared and disassembled," the State Emergency Service said in the Telegram channel.

Earlier it was reported about 35 killed.

As reported, the Russian invaders from "Hurricanes" attacked Chasiv Yar on Saturday, destroying a five-storey residential building.

