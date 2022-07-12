Zhytomyr region receives humanitarian cargo from Japan for first time – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Humanitarian aid from Japan has arrived in Zhytomyr region for the first time, Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"Zhytomyr region. Japan's humanitarian cargo was received in the region for the first time. This is 60 tonnes of medicines and equipment that will be transferred to medical institutions of Zhytomyr region. Part of the aid will be transferred to other regions," Tymoshenko wrote on the Telegram channel.

In addition, "the benefactors handed over 1,000 military tactical first aid kits to the 95th separate airborne assault Brigade."