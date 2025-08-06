17:26 06.08.2025
Japanese Ambassador discusses customs reform, creating favorable environment for Japanese business in Ukraine with Marchenko
On August 5, Japanese Ambassador Masashi Nakagome met with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko, and the parties discussed the financial situation in Ukraine.
"They discussed the financial situation in Ukraine, the implementation of important reforms, including customs reform, revenue mobilization and the creation of a favorable environment for Japanese business in Ukraine," the Embassy said.