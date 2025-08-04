Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:37 04.08.2025

Berezhna invites Japan to join Alliance for Cultural Resilience, Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund

2 min read
Berezhna invites Japan to join Alliance for Cultural Resilience, Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund

Acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Tetyana Berezhna has discussed with the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan Abe Toshiko priority areas that can become the basis for deepening bilateral cooperation.

"In particular, the topic was the restoration of destroyed cultural objects, training of Ukrainian specialists in the restoration and evacuation of art treasures, digital transformation in the field of heritage protection, creation of modern storage facilities for museum collections. The issue of supporting Ukrainian exhibitions, tours and visits of artists to Japan was also raised," the Ministry of Culture said in a statement following the meeting in Japan.

It is noted that Berezhna invited Japan to join the Cultural Resilience Alliance and the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund as a strategic partner in the preservation and restoration of historical and cultural monuments.

In addition, the parties discussed cultural exchange projects, in particular, the translation of Japanese animation, films and literature into Ukrainian.

"We are not asking for charity, we are inviting you to a partnership with a country whose culture and resilience are the strong and unbreakable eastern gate of Europe," Berezhna emphasized.

According to the report, following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further developing cooperation, implementing joint initiatives and strategic projects in the fields of culture, education, media and information security.

As reported, on August 3, a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka arrived in Japan to participate in an event dedicated to the National Day of Ukraine at the Expo 2025 exhibition in Osaka, Japan.

Tags: #japan #culture

