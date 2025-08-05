Ukraine counts on Japan's leadership role in post-war reconstruction – Sybiha at EXPO 2025

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha took part in the opening ceremony of the National Day of Ukraine at EXPO 2025 in Japan and noted the deep historical unity of the Ukrainian and Japanese peoples.

As reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with reference to Sybiha, Ukraine counts on a leadership role in post-war reconstruction and reconstruction. He emphasized that the Ukrainian state highly appreciates Japan's assistance in demining territories and holding a Conference on Mine Action in Ukraine in October this year in Tokyo.

"We count on Japan's leadership role in the reconstruction of Ukraine. Japanese technology is already restoring life where Russia brought war. Ukraine is a country of opportunities and a future member of the EU," the minister said.

Sybiha expressed sincere gratitude to the Government of Japan for the assistance provided in the amount of $15 billion and the introduction of 27 packages of sanctions, as well as to the International Cooperation Agency JICA, the NEXI agency and the JETRO organization.

Sybiha said that only force can force Russia to peace and in this context Ukraine is able to protect the world from Russian aggression provided that parity in military capabilities is achieved with Russia.

"Ukraine is determined to achieve a just and sustainable peace this year," the minister said.

According to the head of the foreign ministry, Japan is one of the three countries with which a strategic partnership was established during the war. The unconditional foundation of bilateral relations is respect for international law, in particular for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries. The minister recalled that in October 2022, the President of Ukraine issued a Decree by which our state confirmed its commitment to the sovereignty of Japan, including its Northern Territories occupied by Russia.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the security of Ukraine and the Asia-Pacific region is indivisible.

The main subject of the EXPO2025 exhibition in Japan is "Designing Future Society for Our Lives." More than 160 countries are participating in the exhibition, demonstrating their own innovative achievements, as well as seven international organizations. The concept of Ukraine's exposition at the exhibition focuses on the subject "Values of the Future: Actions Over Declarations" and is designed to demonstrate to the world the values that Ukraine upholds, primarily sustainability, humanity, freedom of choice, humanism, upholding the rights and freedoms of citizens, innovation and involvement.

The national section of Ukraine is called "Not For Sale" and is presented in the form of a store, which exhibits 18 items "not for sale." Each "product" presented on the shelves "tells" its own story about values that are not measured in money.