In Japan, Culture Ministry raises issue of creating Technical Fund to support regional media in Ukraine

Acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna raised the issue of creating a Technical Fund for Support of Regional Media of Ukraine during her visit to Japan.

"The main topics of the talks were Japan's support in the area of protecting Ukraine's cultural heritage, overcoming the consequences of Russian aggression in the media sector, and intensifying cooperation within the framework of the newly created Alliance for Cultural Sustainability," the Ministry of Culture said following Berezhna's meetings with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Katsura Miyazaki in Tokyo, Japan.

It is noted that the Ukrainian side also raised the issue of creating a Technical Fund for Support of Regional Media of Ukraine, which is especially important against the backdrop of the termination of American funding (USAID).

"Such support is critical for the survival of local media in frontline and de-occupied territories, which are subject to continuous attacks and losses," the ministry added.

It is reported that during the meeting with JICA Vice President Miyazaki, the significant contribution of the Japanese side to supporting the National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine was noted, in particular, thanks to the second phase of the project, which lasts until 2026, the company received new technical equipment.