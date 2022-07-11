Bodies of 26 dead taken out under rubble of residential building in Chasiv Yar – Emergency Service

The bodies of 26 victims were taken by rescuers from under the rubble of a residential building in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, destroyed by a missile strike by Russian troops on Saturday, nine people were rescued, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

"As of 14:30, another man was rescued from the rubble. In total, since the beginning of the work, 26 dead have been found and removed from the rubble, nine people have been rescued," the report says.

It clarifies that search and rescue operations are continuing.

As reported, Russian occupiers attacked Chasiv Yar from the Hurricanes on Saturday, destroying a 5-storey residential building.

As of 13:00, it was reported about 15 dead found under the rubble, and five rescued. It was also reported about 24 people, including a child, who, presumably, remained under the rubble at that time.

As of 18:00 on Sunday, during the rescue operations, another person was found and extracted from the rubble.