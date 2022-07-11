Facts

16:16 11.07.2022

Bodies of 26 dead taken out under rubble of residential building in Chasiv Yar – Emergency Service

1 min read
Bodies of 26 dead taken out under rubble of residential building in Chasiv Yar – Emergency Service

The bodies of 26 victims were taken by rescuers from under the rubble of a residential building in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, destroyed by a missile strike by Russian troops on Saturday, nine people were rescued, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

"As of 14:30, another man was rescued from the rubble. In total, since the beginning of the work, 26 dead have been found and removed from the rubble, nine people have been rescued," the report says.

It clarifies that search and rescue operations are continuing.

As reported, Russian occupiers attacked Chasiv Yar from the Hurricanes on Saturday, destroying a 5-storey residential building.

As of 13:00, it was reported about 15 dead found under the rubble, and five rescued. It was also reported about 24 people, including a child, who, presumably, remained under the rubble at that time.

As of 18:00 on Sunday, during the rescue operations, another person was found and extracted from the rubble.

Tags: #chasiv_yar

MORE ABOUT

18:30 11.07.2022
Number of killed amid shelling in Chasiv reaches 31 people

Number of killed amid shelling in Chasiv reaches 31 people

14:39 11.07.2022
Bodies of 24 killed pulled out from under rubble of residential building in Chasiv Yar, another person rescued – emergency service

Bodies of 24 killed pulled out from under rubble of residential building in Chasiv Yar, another person rescued – emergency service

11:29 11.07.2022
Rescuers pull body of 19 killed from under rubble of residential building in Chasiv Yar

Rescuers pull body of 19 killed from under rubble of residential building in Chasiv Yar

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of killed amid shelling in Chasiv reaches 31 people

Netherlands to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons, armored cars, self-propelled howitzers – PM

Duda announces introduction of bill by Zelensky to Rada on special status of Poles in Ukraine

Ambassadors of G7 countries recall the need to appoint SAPO head

Law on Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Strategy until 2025 comes into force

LATEST

Erdogan, Zelensky discuss issue of exporting Ukrainian grain over phone – Turkish media

Netherlands to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons, armored cars, self-propelled howitzers – PM

Duda announces introduction of bill by Zelensky to Rada on special status of Poles in Ukraine

Ambassadors of G7 countries recall the need to appoint SAPO head

Law on Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Strategy until 2025 comes into force

Enemy conducts assault operations to improve tactical positions in Novopavlivka direction, uses aviation – AFU General Staff

United24 collects UAH 400 mln for drones for AFU during week of work - Fedorov

Zelensky orders servicemen to de-occupy south of Ukraine – Reznikov

Occupiers mount heavy attacks on residential areas on administration border of Luhansk, Donetsk regions – governor

Dutch PM Rutte visits Kyiv region's settlements affected by Russian occupiers

AD
AD
AD
AD