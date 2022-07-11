Facts

14:51 11.07.2022

Dutch PM Rutte visits Kyiv region's settlements affected by Russian occupiers

Head of the Dutch government Mark Rutte visited the settlements of Kyiv region affected by the Russian occupiers on Monday, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba has said.

"Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte visited Kyiv region. Borodianka, Bucha, Irpin – the whole world knows about the tragic events in these settlements. However, no photos or videos convey the horror that the occupiers left behind. We are grateful to the politicians who personally come to the region," Kuleba said in a telegram on Monday.

He said the head of the government of the Netherlands expressed his support and add that countries should unite in helping Ukraine.

During his visit to Ukraine on Monday, Rutte is also expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Dutch public broadcaster NOS said.

NOS saud that this is Rutte's first visit to Kyiv in recent times. In May, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Wopke Hoekstra visited Ukraine.

