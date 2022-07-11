Facts

12:21 11.07.2022

SCM to demand compensation from Russia in all intl, national instances – Akhmetov

1 min read
SCM to demand compensation from Russia in all intl, national instances – Akhmetov

SCM enterprises will demand compensation from Russia for assets destroyed due to military aggression in all possible international and national instances.

SCM owner Rinat Akhmetov said this in an interview with German Tagesspiegel.

"We will unambiguously file claims against Russia – in all international and national instances – and we will demand proper compensation for all losses and lost business," the businessman said.

SCM enterprises are also trying to stop Russian theft of Ukrainian goods, in particular metallurgical products from Mariupol captured by Russian troops.

"Right now, the Russian Federation is cynically loading Ukrainian steel on its ships in Mariupol. This is robbery and a blatant violation of international law," Akhmetov added.

In late June, Akhmetov filed a lawsuit against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights for compensation for gross violations of his property rights during Russia's unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine.

Tags: #akhmetov #scm

MORE ABOUT

17:53 11.07.2022
Akhmetov hands media business over to government – statement

Akhmetov hands media business over to government – statement

11:01 29.06.2022
ECHR authorized to consider claims on Russia's violations committed before effective date of Russia's withdrawal from European Convention - SCM

ECHR authorized to consider claims on Russia's violations committed before effective date of Russia's withdrawal from European Convention - SCM

18:16 01.06.2022
SCM, Akhmetov Foundation, FC Shakhtar donate UAH 2.4 bln to help Ukraine and Ukrainians during war

SCM, Akhmetov Foundation, FC Shakhtar donate UAH 2.4 bln to help Ukraine and Ukrainians during war

20:00 25.05.2022
Akhmetov believes in Ukraine's victory with Crimea and Donbas

Akhmetov believes in Ukraine's victory with Crimea and Donbas

20:21 17.05.2022
War unleashed by Russia leads to destruction or mothball of SCM assets valued at over $20 bln – Akhmetov

War unleashed by Russia leads to destruction or mothball of SCM assets valued at over $20 bln – Akhmetov

17:06 02.05.2022
Akhmetov donates UAH 2.1 bln to help Ukraine since start of war

Akhmetov donates UAH 2.1 bln to help Ukraine since start of war

18:04 12.04.2022
HarvEast's land bank is 70% occupied by Russian troops

HarvEast's land bank is 70% occupied by Russian troops

09:09 01.04.2022
Ukraine to definitely receive full reparations from Russia – Akhmetov for Bloomberg

Ukraine to definitely receive full reparations from Russia – Akhmetov for Bloomberg

09:55 23.03.2022
Akhmetov: Mariupol plants will never work under Russia's occupation

Akhmetov: Mariupol plants will never work under Russia's occupation

17:45 26.11.2021
Akhmetov denies Zelensky's statement on possible participation in putsch

Akhmetov denies Zelensky's statement on possible participation in putsch

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of killed amid shelling in Chasiv reaches 31 people

Netherlands to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons, armored cars, self-propelled howitzers – PM

Duda announces introduction of bill by Zelensky to Rada on special status of Poles in Ukraine

Ambassadors of G7 countries recall the need to appoint SAPO head

Law on Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Strategy until 2025 comes into force

LATEST

Erdogan, Zelensky discuss issue of exporting Ukrainian grain over phone – Turkish media

Number of killed amid shelling in Chasiv reaches 31 people

Netherlands to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons, armored cars, self-propelled howitzers – PM

Duda announces introduction of bill by Zelensky to Rada on special status of Poles in Ukraine

Ambassadors of G7 countries recall the need to appoint SAPO head

Law on Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Strategy until 2025 comes into force

Bodies of 26 dead taken out under rubble of residential building in Chasiv Yar – Emergency Service

Enemy conducts assault operations to improve tactical positions in Novopavlivka direction, uses aviation – AFU General Staff

United24 collects UAH 400 mln for drones for AFU during week of work - Fedorov

Zelensky orders servicemen to de-occupy south of Ukraine – Reznikov

AD
AD
AD
AD