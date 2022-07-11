SCM to demand compensation from Russia in all intl, national instances – Akhmetov

SCM enterprises will demand compensation from Russia for assets destroyed due to military aggression in all possible international and national instances.

SCM owner Rinat Akhmetov said this in an interview with German Tagesspiegel.

"We will unambiguously file claims against Russia – in all international and national instances – and we will demand proper compensation for all losses and lost business," the businessman said.

SCM enterprises are also trying to stop Russian theft of Ukrainian goods, in particular metallurgical products from Mariupol captured by Russian troops.

"Right now, the Russian Federation is cynically loading Ukrainian steel on its ships in Mariupol. This is robbery and a blatant violation of international law," Akhmetov added.

In late June, Akhmetov filed a lawsuit against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights for compensation for gross violations of his property rights during Russia's unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine.