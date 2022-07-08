Facts

19:51 08.07.2022

Reznikov announces three possible scenarios for ending war

2 min read
Reznikov announces three possible scenarios for ending war

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov announced three possible scenarios for ending the war launched by Russia against Ukraine.

"The first scenario would be approximately the same as the 'good will' the Russians pronounced when they fled from Kyiv region, Chernihiv region, Sumy region and Zmiyiny Island. I therefore think that it would be broken into a chain of several events. Firstly, we would take up the position prior to February 24 of this year, then there will be some conversations about the status of the previously occupied Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea, but at the table with our powerful partners," Reznikov said at the Forbes Ukraine conference "Building together" on Friday.

He said "Minsk-3 will definitely not happen, there will be no capitulation agreements, and no one will negotiate with a barrel at the temple."

"The second option is that we will gradually grind down the Russian armed forces, because this is actually a war of attrition. They have more people, territory, tanks, planes, etc., but not everything is modern, everything is ancient, and they are currently using the principle of a meat grinder," Reznikov said.

The minister said the second option for victory is not so fast – before the end of this year, perhaps with the capture of the beginning of the new year.

"The third is more dramatic for Russia: it is the collapse of Russia, it is a march past of sovereignties into several different subjects: Tatarstan, Bashkirstan, in the East, etc. We will definitely see it in our lifetime, but this is a rather long story," he said.

