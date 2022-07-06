Facts

16:12 06.07.2022

General Staff cancels document regulating procedure for movement of conscripts within Ukraine, it will be finalized – Zaluzhny

At a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it was decided to cancel the Procedure for granting permission to citizens of Ukraine who are on military registration in territorial recruitment and social support centers to travel outside their place of residence (place of stay) from the moment of the announcement of mobilization and in wartime.

"The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in order to prevent further manipulations around this issue, decided to cancel the Order and revise it," Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said on the Telegram channel.

