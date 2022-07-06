Spain may allocate EUR 250 mln to Ukraine

Spain may allocate EUR 250 million to Ukraine through several different funding instruments, Secretary of State of the Foreign Ministry for International Cooperation Pilar Cancela Rodríguez said at the international Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano.

According to her, a guarantee for EUR 100 million will be issued for the multi-donor fund of the World Bank, which provides direct financial support to the budget of Ukraine, and for another EUR 100 million – a guarantee for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Speaking of another EUR 50 million, Pilar Cancela said the allocated money would go to food security and cities.

The Secretary of State of the Foreign Ministry also said that earlier Spain allocated a humanitarian aid package to Ukraine, which became the largest approved for one country.