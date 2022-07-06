Facts

15:00 06.07.2022

Spain may allocate EUR 250 mln to Ukraine

1 min read
Spain may allocate EUR 250 mln to Ukraine

Spain may allocate EUR 250 million to Ukraine through several different funding instruments, Secretary of State of the Foreign Ministry for International Cooperation Pilar Cancela Rodríguez said at the international Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano.

According to her, a guarantee for EUR 100 million will be issued for the multi-donor fund of the World Bank, which provides direct financial support to the budget of Ukraine, and for another EUR 100 million – a guarantee for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Speaking of another EUR 50 million, Pilar Cancela said the allocated money would go to food security and cities.

The Secretary of State of the Foreign Ministry also said that earlier Spain allocated a humanitarian aid package to Ukraine, which became the largest approved for one country.

Tags: #ukraine #spain

MORE ABOUT

17:21 05.07.2022
Covering state budget deficit remains priority in World Bank financing of Ukraine during war – Vice President

Covering state budget deficit remains priority in World Bank financing of Ukraine during war – Vice President

12:58 05.07.2022
Netherlands allocates another EUR 200 mln to help Ukraine through IMF fund – Minister Schreinemacher

Netherlands allocates another EUR 200 mln to help Ukraine through IMF fund – Minister Schreinemacher

09:19 05.07.2022
National program for digitalization of Ukraine includes $100 mln investment

National program for digitalization of Ukraine includes $100 mln investment

19:09 04.07.2022
The constructive dialogue with the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Israel is aimed at the benefit of Ukrainian refugees, - The Embassy

The constructive dialogue with the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Israel is aimed at the benefit of Ukrainian refugees, - The Embassy

17:12 04.07.2022
EIB proposes new EU-Ukraine Gateway Trust Fund for recovery of Ukraine

EIB proposes new EU-Ukraine Gateway Trust Fund for recovery of Ukraine

17:05 04.07.2022
Lugano Declaration to be adopted at conference on restoration of Ukraine – Swiss President

Lugano Declaration to be adopted at conference on restoration of Ukraine – Swiss President

14:38 04.07.2022
Switzerland intends to invest in Ukrainian climate projects of 'green' recovery after victory – Shmyрal

Switzerland intends to invest in Ukrainian climate projects of 'green' recovery after victory – Shmyрal

14:29 04.07.2022
Ukraine, Canada discuss strengthening sanctions on Russia, agreed on stances before G20 FMs meeting

Ukraine, Canada discuss strengthening sanctions on Russia, agreed on stances before G20 FMs meeting

13:58 04.07.2022
Ukrainian flag raised on Zmiyiny Island – task force

Ukrainian flag raised on Zmiyiny Island – task force

10:58 04.07.2022
Ukraine may become NATO member in year or two after end of war – head of Rada delegation to NATO PA

Ukraine may become NATO member in year or two after end of war – head of Rada delegation to NATO PA

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky says he has no misunderstandings with General Staff on issue of restricting movement of military service within country

Warehouses of Russian occupiers destroyed near railway station in Kherson – adviser to Regional Military Administration

MP Kovaliov informed of suspicion of treason – SBI

AFU denies info spread by Russian propagandists about alleged destruction of HIMARS

Aggressor exporting effective medicines from Ukraine, replaces them in occupied territories with Russian drugs – Liashko

LATEST

Zelensky says he has no misunderstandings with General Staff on issue of restricting movement of military service within country

Ukrainian MFA reminds Lavrov about publication of confidential correspondence of Maas and Le Drian by Russia

Warehouses of Russian occupiers destroyed near railway station in Kherson – adviser to Regional Military Administration

MP Kovaliov informed of suspicion of treason – SBI

AFU denies info spread by Russian propagandists about alleged destruction of HIMARS

Aggressor exporting effective medicines from Ukraine, replaces them in occupied territories with Russian drugs – Liashko

We should be ready for potential COVID-19 outbreak – Liashko

General Staff cancels document regulating procedure for movement of conscripts within Ukraine, it will be finalized – Zaluzhny

Russia loses 36,500 troops since beginning of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian army suppresses aggressor's offensive in Lozove direction, Kherson region – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD