High-level conference on Ukraine's reconstruction to be held after summer – EC head

After the international Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano, at which more than 40 countries stated their willingness to contribute to this, it is necessary to start concrete implementation of the plans outlined there, President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen has said.

"Let us start working on a good future for Ukraine. We need the best and the brightest on reconstruction. This is why, together with the German G7 presidency, we will convene a high-level conference after the summer," the head of the European Commission said at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

Von der Leyen said the Commission has never before faced such a challenge, namely the von der Leyen of a colossal recovery, so all the strength is needed for this.

She said these days the EU is working on assistance to Ukraine.