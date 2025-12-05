Interfax-Ukraine
Press Conferences
13:55 05.12.2025

Sweet.tv and Sadyba Music set national record with project for IDPs

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zubko.aleksandr

The National Online Cinema Sweet.tv and event agency Sadyba Music received the award for setting the National Record of Ukraine in the category "The largest number of cities holding charity events for internally displaced persons" for their implementation of the social project "We, Ukrainians — All One Family" for internally displaced persons.

The award ceremony took place at the Interfax-Ukraine agency during a press conference on Friday.

"Today, we are announcing a new record. This project is best exemplified by the number of cities in which internally displaced persons [IDPs] participated in one charity event, demonstrating the project's scale," said Lana Vetrova, head of the National Register of Records of Ukraine, to the participants before the awards ceremony.

Iryna Kovalenko, the director of the Sadyba Music event agency and the project's co-organizer and implementation manager, reported that 202,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from 134 Ukrainian communities have participated in the project thus far. The project is still ongoing.

"It is absolutely clear to us that the mission of business today is not only to survive in wartime, but also to support Ukrainians. Together with our partners at Sadyba Music, we created a project that allowed IDP families to showcase themselves, share their stories, and demonstrate their creative talents. We traveled almost all of Ukraine to give people the opportunity to feel heard and united," said Maryna Rusak, marketing director at the national online cinema Sweet.tv.

The project covered dozens of cities in Ukraine, giving hundreds of families the opportunity to share their stories, showcase their creativity, and find support in new communities. In each city, seven families took the stage to share their life stories and demonstrate their creative talents. All of the families received gifts.

The organizers emphasized that the project was not only a series of creative events but also a large-scale social support initiative that united thousands of Ukrainians in different regions of the country.

Tags: #people #culture #conference #displaced

