First Ukrainian soldiers arrive in UK for training

The first Ukrainian soldiers arrived in the UK for training, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has said.

"The first rotation of Ukrainian soldiers has recently arrived in the UK. Training will take place on military training areas across the north-east, south-west and south-east regions. The training will be conducted by elements from 11 Security Force Assistance Brigade," Wallace said in a written statement on the British Parliament's website.

According to him, Ukrainian soldiers will undertake courses based on the UK's basic soldier training. This includes weapons training, battlefield first aid, fieldcraft, patrol tactics and training on the law of armed conflict. Each course will last several weeks.

"Our ambition is to increase the scale and frequency of these courses, in line with Ukrainian requirements. We are also discussing with international partners options to broaden involvement in the training programme, working constructively with countries prepared to support either by contributing trainers or providing equipment," Wallace said.

The minister said that in response to Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, the British government is providing Ukraine with military assistance in the amount of GBP 2.3 billion. This includes a commitment to lead an innovative program that aims to train up to 10,000 Ukrainian recruits in the UK.