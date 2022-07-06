Facts

11:12 06.07.2022

First Ukrainian soldiers arrive in UK for training

2 min read
First Ukrainian soldiers arrive in UK for training

The first Ukrainian soldiers arrived in the UK for training, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has said.

"The first rotation of Ukrainian soldiers has recently arrived in the UK. Training will take place on military training areas across the north-east, south-west and south-east regions. The training will be conducted by elements from 11 Security Force Assistance Brigade," Wallace said in a written statement on the British Parliament's website.

According to him, Ukrainian soldiers will undertake courses based on the UK's basic soldier training. This includes weapons training, battlefield first aid, fieldcraft, patrol tactics and training on the law of armed conflict. Each course will last several weeks.

"Our ambition is to increase the scale and frequency of these courses, in line with Ukrainian requirements. We are also discussing with international partners options to broaden involvement in the training programme, working constructively with countries prepared to support either by contributing trainers or providing equipment," Wallace said.

The minister said that in response to Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, the British government is providing Ukraine with military assistance in the amount of GBP 2.3 billion. This includes a commitment to lead an innovative program that aims to train up to 10,000 Ukrainian recruits in the UK.

Tags: #training #british #ukrainian_soldiers

MORE ABOUT

12:46 19.05.2022
British Foreign Office sends UAH 182 mln to special account to support Ukraine's Armed Forces

British Foreign Office sends UAH 182 mln to special account to support Ukraine's Armed Forces

14:27 26.04.2022
Norway to allocate NOK 400 mln to British mechanism for purchase of weapons, military equipment for Ukraine

Norway to allocate NOK 400 mln to British mechanism for purchase of weapons, military equipment for Ukraine

09:52 28.02.2022
UK to provide additional GBP 40 mln humanitarian aid to Ukraine

UK to provide additional GBP 40 mln humanitarian aid to Ukraine

13:24 11.12.2021
British, US Foreign Ministers discuss support for Ukraine

British, US Foreign Ministers discuss support for Ukraine

15:50 23.06.2021
British Defense Ministry denies Russia fires warning shots at Royal Navy HMS Defender near Crimea

British Defense Ministry denies Russia fires warning shots at Royal Navy HMS Defender near Crimea

13:09 23.06.2021
Ukrainian, British and U.S. commandos conduct joint training session on military destroyer Defender

Ukrainian, British and U.S. commandos conduct joint training session on military destroyer Defender

09:58 27.05.2021
Ukrainian, British navies conduct joint PASSEX-type training in Black Sea

Ukrainian, British navies conduct joint PASSEX-type training in Black Sea

15:49 24.04.2021
First crew of future boats of Ukrainian-French project trained at Maritime Guard Training Center

First crew of future boats of Ukrainian-French project trained at Maritime Guard Training Center

10:51 16.03.2021
Ukrainian Navy, NATO Mine Countermeasures Group conduct joint training in Black Sea

Ukrainian Navy, NATO Mine Countermeasures Group conduct joint training in Black Sea

14:08 14.01.2021
British strain of coronavirus not yet detected in Ukraine – Liashko

British strain of coronavirus not yet detected in Ukraine – Liashko

AD

HOT NEWS

Novynsky refuses MP's mandate

Haidai: Despite capture of almost entire Luhansk region, fierce battles taking place in two settlements

Zelensky instructs Defense Minister, General Staff Chief, AFU Commander-in-Chief to report details of restriction on conscripts' movement

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 346 children killed, 645 wounded – PGO

To travel outside regions, persons liable for military service must obtain permission from territorial recruitment centres

LATEST

High-level conference on Ukraine's reconstruction to be held after summer – EC head

Novynsky refuses MP's mandate

Pinchuk Foundation purchases 12 pickup trucks, hands them over to two brigades of AFU

Irish PM visits Bucha, Borodianka

Haidai: Despite capture of almost entire Luhansk region, fierce battles taking place in two settlements

Irish PM arrives in Kyiv

As result of shelling of Sloviansk on Tuesday, two killed, seven wounded – mayor

Zelensky instructs Defense Minister, General Staff Chief, AFU Commander-in-Chief to report details of restriction on conscripts' movement

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 346 children killed, 645 wounded – PGO

US actor Liev Schreiber becomes UNITED24 charity platform ambassador

AD
AD
AD
AD