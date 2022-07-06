Facts

09:38 06.07.2022

Zelensky instructs Defense Minister, General Staff Chief, AFU Commander-in-Chief to report details of restriction on conscripts' movement

2 min read
Zelensky instructs Defense Minister, General Staff Chief, AFU Commander-in-Chief to report details of restriction on conscripts' movement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the top military leadership of the country to report to him on the procedure for issuing the so-called "permits" for those liable for military service, conscripts and reservists.

"I instructed the Minister of Defense, the Chief of the General Staff and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to report to me tomorrow all the details regarding the decision to approve the procedure for obtaining some kind of permits for those liable for military service, conscripts and reservists," Zelensky said in a video statement on Tuesday.

He also asked the General Staff of Ukraine "in the future not to make such decisions without him."

Earlier on Tuesday, it became known that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine developed a procedure for granting exit permits to those liable for military service during martial law.

Thus, in order to travel outside their region, they will have to obtain permission from the territorial recruitment centers. Such a permit will be valid for 30 days, and in the future it will again be available at the territorial recruitment centers.

Later, a group of MPs proposed to legislatively clarify the procedure for the departure of conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists from their place of residence within Ukraine.

Tags: #military_service #movement

MORE ABOUT

18:32 05.07.2022
To travel outside regions, persons liable for military service must obtain permission from territorial recruitment centres

To travel outside regions, persons liable for military service must obtain permission from territorial recruitment centres

13:39 29.03.2022
About 1,000 companies want to move to safe regions, 300 of them relocate already - Shmyhal

About 1,000 companies want to move to safe regions, 300 of them relocate already - Shmyhal

10:35 08.03.2022
Such national movement unfolded in south of Ukraine, which has not yet been seen - Zelensky

Such national movement unfolded in south of Ukraine, which has not yet been seen - Zelensky

13:42 30.12.2021
Zelensky approves timing of military dismissal, conduct of conscriptions for military service in 2022

Zelensky approves timing of military dismissal, conduct of conscriptions for military service in 2022

11:58 15.11.2021
Idea of authorities' movement remains unfulfilled dream – Korniyenko

Idea of authorities' movement remains unfulfilled dream – Korniyenko

08:52 25.02.2021
Military conscription in Ukraine to be held in April-June, Oct-Dec, recruits to not serve in Donbas

Military conscription in Ukraine to be held in April-June, Oct-Dec, recruits to not serve in Donbas

14:13 26.09.2018
Almost 18,000 Ukrainians to be called for military service this fall

Almost 18,000 Ukrainians to be called for military service this fall

12:48 24.11.2015
Poroshenko approves fines against employers who violate rights of employees called up for military service

Poroshenko approves fines against employers who violate rights of employees called up for military service

AD

HOT NEWS

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 346 children killed, 645 wounded – PGO

To travel outside regions, persons liable for military service must obtain permission from territorial recruitment centres

Ukraine creates stock of modular boiler houses, generators – PM

Reps from 42 countries' authorities sign final declaration of conference on Ukraine's restoration in Lugano

Slovyansk mayor reports massive shelling of town

LATEST

Irish PM arrives in Kyiv

As result of shelling of Sloviansk on Tuesday, two killed, seven wounded – mayor

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 346 children killed, 645 wounded – PGO

US actor Liev Schreiber becomes UNITED24 charity platform ambassador

Lugano Declaration provides for regular control over recovery progress, financial flows in Ukraine

Ukraine creates stock of modular boiler houses, generators – PM

Reps from 42 countries' authorities sign final declaration of conference on Ukraine's restoration in Lugano

UNESCO technical delegation to visit Kyiv this week

Slovyansk mayor reports massive shelling of town

Zelensky discusses food security for world, security guarantees for Ukraine with Johnson

AD
AD
AD
AD