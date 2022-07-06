Zelensky instructs Defense Minister, General Staff Chief, AFU Commander-in-Chief to report details of restriction on conscripts' movement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the top military leadership of the country to report to him on the procedure for issuing the so-called "permits" for those liable for military service, conscripts and reservists.

"I instructed the Minister of Defense, the Chief of the General Staff and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to report to me tomorrow all the details regarding the decision to approve the procedure for obtaining some kind of permits for those liable for military service, conscripts and reservists," Zelensky said in a video statement on Tuesday.

He also asked the General Staff of Ukraine "in the future not to make such decisions without him."

Earlier on Tuesday, it became known that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine developed a procedure for granting exit permits to those liable for military service during martial law.

Thus, in order to travel outside their region, they will have to obtain permission from the territorial recruitment centers. Such a permit will be valid for 30 days, and in the future it will again be available at the territorial recruitment centers.

Later, a group of MPs proposed to legislatively clarify the procedure for the departure of conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists from their place of residence within Ukraine.